Sunny Deol attends first district development committee meeting in Gurdaspur

By PTI

GURDASPUR: Gurdaspur MP and actor Sunny Deol on Monday attended the first meeting of the district development, coordination and monitoring committee here, officials said.

Deol has often been criticised for his absence from his Lok Sabha constituency and recently posters declaring him "missing" had surfaced in the city.

They were found at public places, including near the railway station, and read, "Gumshuda Ki Talash MP Sunny Deol".

He had then blamed his political rivals behind the "senseless" act.

The officials said that Union minister Som Parkash chaired the meeting held to review programmes and schemes of the central government and Deol co-chaired it.

It was was the first review meeting held after the Lok Sabha elections result, they said.

After the meeting, Deol said he was here for the development works to be carried out for the people of Gurdaspur constituency.

Parkash instructed officials to ensure that the benefits of central government schemes reach the people and asked them to draft a proposal to build a medical college in the border district.

Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Vipul Ujjwal said the meeting should be held every quarter.

In 2019 parliamentary polls, Sunny Deol defeated Congress nominee Sunil Jakhar by a margin of 82,459 votes on Gurdaspur seat.