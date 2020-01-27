Home Nation

Suspected coronavirus patient in Jaipur kept in isolation

The doctor said that the symptoms of coronavirus are very similar to viral fever which include cough, cold, and then comes fever at a late stage due to pneumonia.

The mysterious outbreak of novel coronavirus was first reported earlier this month in Wuhan

The mysterious outbreak of novel coronavirus was first reported earlier this month in Wuhan.

By IANS

JAIPUR: The suspected case of coronavirus who was admitted in SMS Hospital here since Sunday 5 p.m., is suffering from cough, cold, fever and Rhinitis. The report against the samples sent to National Virology Lab situated in Pune is expected on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

"We are giving him symptomatic treatment as of now," confirmed Dr Pushpendra Bairwa serving the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in SMS hospital on Monday.

He said that the patient is 19-year-old and is a second-year MBBS student in China. He came to India on January 12 with severe symptoms of the viral disease. "However, as we did not want to take any chances, we have admitted him in isolation ward and are giving him symptomatic treatment," he said.

The patient is a resident of Sanganer in Jaipur.

The doctor said that the symptoms of coronavirus are very similar to viral fever which include cough, cold, and then comes fever at a late stage due to pneumonia.

The incubation period for this virus is 3-14 days, he informed.

The medical superintendent Dr D.S. Meena was taking a detailed meeting in the hospital when IANS tried to contact him.

On Sunday, health minister Dr Raghu Sharma said that a total of 18 people from four districts of Rajasthan had returned to India from China and therefore the respective district chiefs and medical officers were directed to keep them under surveillance for 28 days.

Sharma had also urged the union health minister to make the screening facility available at the international terminals of airports in the country.

