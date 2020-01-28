10-year-old girl raped by elderly man in UP's Shahjahanpur

By PTI

SHAHJAHNPUR: A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an elderly man at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Jalaluddin (55).

SHO Dilip Kumar Singh said the accused allegedly raped his neighbour's 10-year-old daughter when she was alone in the house on Monday.

The girl recounted the incident to her mother later.

A case has been registered against the accused who is absconding, the SHO said, adding that the girl has been sent for medical examination.