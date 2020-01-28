Amid coronavirus, Bihar Girl admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital with fever

Rajesh Kumar Thakur and Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

PATNA/KOLKATA: A 29-year-girl from Bihar’s Chapra district was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital on Monday with flu-like symptoms.

Ekta Kumari, who returned from China on January 22, is a student at China’s Tianjin University and had left the country after the coronavirus outbreak.

“She is coherent and not panicking. She wanted to get proper medical care,” said a doctor from Chapra, who did not want to be named.

According to principal health secretary Sanjay Kumar, Ekta reported a mild fever and is suspected to be suffering from the virus, but it hasn’t been confirmed.

Meanwhile, a researcher from Bengal’s Birbhum district is stranded at a hotel at Wuhan City in Hubei province for four days because of the outbreak. He went to Hubei University on January 21.

“I have been in my hotel room since Friday. I am not allowed to leave. Doctors are visiting me thrice and the hotel authorities are providing food,” said Kazi Arif Islam.

In north Bengal, the state government has set up three checkpoints to scan those who are coming from Nepal.