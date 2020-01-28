Amit Shah to chair Central Zonal Council meet in Chhattisgarh Tuesday

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Union home minister Amit Shah will chair the Central Zonal Council Meeting aimed to revisit the strategy on countering the left-wing extremism and the development in the affected region on Tuesday at Nava Raipur.

The chief minister of four states — Chhattisgarh Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will be attending the 22nd meeting of the Council.

Besides the chief ministers who are members of the Council, at least two ministers from each of the four participating states would be accompanying them. The meeting is scheduled in the afternoon.

“The previous Central Zonal Council meeting was held at Lucknow on September 24, 2018. The chief ministers, ministers, chief secretaries and senior officials of the concerned states besides the senior officers of the union government would be attending the meeting today”, a state government spokesperson said.

Five Zonal Councils were set up in 1957 under Section 15-22 of the States Re-Organisation Act 1956.

The union home minister is the chairman of each of these 5 Zonal Councils and the chief minister of the host state (who is chosen by routine every year) is the vice-chairman.

The Council takes up issues involving Centre and members states facing in the zone.

The Zonal councils discuss a broad range of objectives and matters which include boundary related disputes, security, infrastructure-related, power, forest & environment, education, food security, tourism, transport among others.