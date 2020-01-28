Home Nation

Anti-CAA protests meant to create '1947-like' situation: Giriraj Singh

Singh also accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of allegedly backing the "tukde-tukde gang".

Giriraj Singh

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh (File Photo|PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday claimed that the protests against the CAA are being organised across the country to "create 1947-like conditions" when India was partitioned, and alleged that the Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the "tukde-tukde gang" are behind the Shaheen Bagh protest.

"The tukde tukde gang has full support of Arvind Kejriwal. Till now, he has not given clearance to prosecute (former JNUSU president) Kanhaiya Kumar and (JNU student) Umar Khalid who raised seditious slogans like 'Bharat tere tukde honge' in JNU. Why is Kejriwal backing Sharjeel Imam who gave a call to cut off Assam from India? Kejriwal should tell whether he will give prosecution orders against Kanhaiya and Khalid or not," the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Begusarai said. 

"If a state refuses to implement a law passed by Parliament, will democracy remain in this country? The Congress party, Mamata Banerjee and the tukde-tukde gang have made democracy a joke. They are using Shaheen Bagh as a pawn to further their ambitions," Singh claimed while speaking with ANI.

"The protests against the CAA are being organised to create a 1947-like environment as they want to break India into pieces," the Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries said.

India was partitioned in 1947 and Pakistan was created amid the Muslim League's demand for a separate country for the Muslims.

Thousands of people, mostly women, have been protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh for over a month now. Shaheen Bagh has become synonymous with the anti-CAA protests across the country, with people in several other cities replicating the peaceful protest model.

Commenting on the reports of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) allegedly funding the anti-CAA protests, Singh said: "There are five offices (of PFI) at Shaheen Bagh, what are they doing there? The country wants to know from where they got money. They have deliberately created a disturbance in the country by organising protests. It is a conspiracy to break India into pieces. The money from PFI came for riots and to disturb the peace in the country."

 

