Home Nation

CBI warns public about fraudulent ads projecting its internship scheme as job window

CBI went on and made it clear that no payment will be made to the interns during the internship period which will be 6-8 weeks.

Published: 28th January 2020 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters.

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Tuesday warned the public to be vigilant against misleading advertisements projecting its internship programme as an employment opportunity with the agency.

The central agency, which has faced a number of cases in recent times of imposters acting as senior CBI officials to mint money from gullible persons facing a CBI probe, asked internship aspirants to be vigilant about websites making such claims.

The cautionary note came after the Central Bureau of Investigation, in a first-of-its-kind move, issued an advertisement on its website titled, "CBI Academy and Internshala.com to initiate an Internship Scheme of CBI from the year 2020".

"It has come to our notice that some platforms are referring to this Internship Scheme as an employment opportunity in the CBI. These platforms incorrectly mentioned that the CBI will pay the interns a consolidated amount or salary as per CBI norms, during the internship period. These platforms are also falsely giving alleged information to the general public that after completion of the CBI Internship, the interns will be given placement in CBI," a statement from the agency said.

The agency went on and made it clear that no payment will be made to the interns during the internship period which will be 6-8 weeks.

The interns will have to make their own arrangements for stay and travel and the scheme does not involve any permanent placement with the CBI after completion of the internship period, it said.

"The CBI will not be responsible in any way for the amount paid by the individuals to any individual or group of individuals/agencies purporting to be representing CBI or giving false information on their web sites.

"Anyone dealing with such fake web sites/agencies would be doing so at his/her own risk and the CBI will not be held responsible for any loss or damage suffered by such persons, directly or indirectly," it said.

The agency has recently started its internship program for Indian nationals who are Graduate/Post Graduate or Research students enrolled in reputed university and institutes, preferably specializing in Law, Cyber, Data Analysis, Criminology, Management, Economics, Commerce and Forensic Science including Digital Forensics and associated subjects.

Recently, the agency has registered three separate cases where imposters used identities of senior CBI officers using spoofed landline number of the agency.

The imposters have been arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI CBI internship scheme
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp