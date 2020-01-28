Home Nation

Centre offers olive branch to Paresh Baruah faction of ULFA

Baruah is considered a hardliner and had asserted many times in the past that his group would sit across the table only if the “sovereignty” of Assam is part of the agenda of the talks.

Published: 28th January 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

ULFA chief Paresh Baruah

ULFA chief Paresh Baruah (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Centre has offered an olive branch to the Paresh Baruah faction of the insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA).

Making the offer on behalf of the central government, Assam’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday appealed to Baruah to join the peace talks.

The Arabinda Rajkhowa faction of the ULFA has been engaged in a peace process for the past few years and the Centre favours an inclusive solution.

Quoting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sarma said, “If Paresh Baruah is ready, then the Centre is more than willing to hold talks with them.” He said as the Centre desired lasting peace in the whole of the Northeast, it wants all groups of the region wielding the gun to join peace talks.

Baruah is considered a hardliner and had asserted many times in the past that his group would sit across the table only if the “sovereignty” of Assam is part of the agenda of the talks.

He has been holed up in Myanmar for many years and the Assam Police claim he is left with a little over 100 armed cadres.

ULFA was formed in 1979 to secure a sovereign Assam. Its leaders used to operate from Bangladesh, but in 2009, the government there had launched an offensive against militants from the Northeast. Most ULFA leaders were arrested but Baruah managed to flee to Myanmar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paresh Baruah ULFA Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp