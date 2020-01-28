Home Nation

Centre should implement land reforms to prevent farmer suicides: Mahila Kisan Adhikaar Manch

Activists said women’s lack of visibility as farmers due to lack of land ownership is not reflected in the farmer suicide numbers published by the states.

Published: 28th January 2020 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government should implement land reforms on a priority basis in order to prevent farmer suicides, said Mahila Kisan Adhikaar Manch (MAKAAM), a forum fighting for the rights of women farmers.

Activists said women’s lack of visibility as farmers due to lack of land ownership is not reflected in the farmer suicide numbers published by the states.   

The forum demanded the Centre should announce a package for women in states which are affected by farmer suicides in its upcoming Budget.

The government should come up with a detailed database of women farmers and the suicide affected states and identity certificates should be issued to them to improve policymaking and monitoring, MAKAAM has said in a policy statement. 

The various packages rolled out by states in order to combat the agrarian crisis have neglected women from households. 

A district-level committee should be formed to monitor the preventive measures taken on a monthly basis and a case-by-case review of rehabilitation support extended to the victims’ families. 

Besides, a special cell should be formed to address the concerns of women in suicide-affected households. The government should be given women farmers land transfers, pensions, healthcare support, education, housing and farming support on a priority basis, said the forum.

With the denial of land rights being rife, lack of land ownership often forces women out of the households to exit farming. They are either forced to work as labourers or look for other forms of employment which makes them more vulnerable, the forum has observed. 

Government programmes do not recognise the need for women accessing healthcare services, MAKAAM pointed out. Psychosomatic disorders which are common among women from these families and the state apathy make women more vulnerable, testimonies collected by the forum showed. 

The forum held a national consultation in order to represent its views in the capital ahead of Budget in order to press its demand for resettlement and rehabilitation package that gives women farmers the opportunity to continue with their farming.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahila Kisan Adhikaar Manch Farmer Suicides India Farmer Suicides
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp