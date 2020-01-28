Home Nation

Coronavirus: CM Rupani speaks to Jaishankar over security of 100 Gujarati students in China

Common signs of coronavirus infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

Published: 28th January 2020

Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

GANDHINAGAR: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the medical steps and security of 100 Gujarati students in the Asian country.

"Chief Minister Vijay Rupani spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed medical steps and security of 100 Gujarati students in China," Gujarat Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

The Chief Minister also requested the central government to take necessary steps in the matter.

The development comes as the death toll from the deadly coronavirus rose to 80 in China with 2,744 confirmed cases of the disease reported from the country on Monday.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).

A novel coronavirus is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death. 

