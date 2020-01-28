Home Nation

Fatalities on Mumbai-Pune Expressway reduces by 43 per cent under Zero Fatality Corridor

The Zero Fatality Corridor (ZFC) project has been able to reduce the overall fatalities on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway (MPEW) by 43 per cent since its inception in 2016.

NEW DELHI:  The Zero Fatality Corridor (ZFC) project has been able to reduce the overall fatalities on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway (MPEW) by 43 per cent since its inception in 2016.

The ZFC project is a collaborative effort between MSRDC, Maharashtra Highway Police, Mahindra & Mahindra, and SaveLife Foundation.

It was started in 2016 with an aim to reduce the fatalities on the Expressway. While the number of deaths on the MPEW in 2016 was 151, the number has gone down to 86 in 2019.

“Intensified patrolling and our zero-tolerance policy towards violators have shown results. Going forward, we will intensify them. We appeal to the commuters who use the expressway to cooperate with us in this initiative and drive responsibly,” Additional DGP, Traffic, Vinay Kargaonkar said.

The project conceptualised by SaveLIFE Foundation is supported by Mahindra & Mahindra through its CSR funds. alongwith employee volunteers and driver research. 

“The partnership-based approach to road safety is the only way to save lives on roads in India. We still have some way to go to achieve zero preventable fatalities but our strong partnership with various Maharashtra government agencies, MSRDC and M&M gives us the confidence to carry on till we get there,” CEO of SaveLife Foundation Piyush Tewari said.

