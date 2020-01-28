Foundation screens 3.7 lakh students, teachers for lifestyle diseases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An initiative started by Apollo Hospital in 2015 to screen students and teachers in colleges and schools for lifestyle diseases has reached nearly 3.7 lakh in Chennai, Bangalore, Vizag, Trichy and Hyderabad so far.

The initiative, Shine, identifying early signs of heart disease, diabetes, cancers is making students understand the status of their health and make corrective steps in their lifestyle.

This low-cost, self-sustaining health programme has ensured access to healthcare services and education for 4.94 lakh students in five cities. The Apollo Shine Foundation also screens school and college students for 26 different parameters, ranging from obesity to defective vision to cardiac murmurs.

The overarching strategy behind providing quality healthcare to the student community is to win its confidence and to understand what were the primary issues plaguing young minds and provide solid and reliable information when it comes to preventive health and addressing lifestyle diseases.

The main themes that the students are educated on include hand washing techniques, menstrual hygiene, the importance of balanced diet, prevention of obesity, the importance of dental hygiene and ways to prevent anaemia.

They are also made aware of good health habits such as the importance of hydration and breakfast, meditation, environmental and personal hygiene.