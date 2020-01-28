Home Nation

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist arrested from J&K's Baramulla

The arrest comes three days after three terrorists including a top JeM commander were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Awantipora.

Published: 28th January 2020 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

The train attendant, also a minor, has been arrested by Government Railway Police.

For representational purposes

By ANI

BARAMULLA: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday arrested a terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Andergam Pattan area of Baramulla district.

He has been identified as 19-year-old Sajid Farooq Dar.

"In another operation by police one Sajid Farooq Dar Adnan, son of Farooq Ah Dar, Age 19 years, resident of Gund Prang Madvan Hajin, district Bandipora, affiliated with LET was arrested from Andergam Pattan Baramulla," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

The arrest comes three days after three terrorists including a top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Awantipora."Killed terrorists identified as Burhan Sheikh of Tral, Moosa @ Abu Usman & a top JeM commander Qari Yasir, both residents of Pakistan. As per police records involved in series of terror crimes including Lethpora blast and civilian killing," said Kashmir Zone Police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Police Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp