No exam at AMU engineering college for second day as protesters block entry

By PTI

ALIGARH: Protesters blocked entry to the AMU engineering college on Tuesday, preventing the holding of an examination for the second consecutive day.

On Monday, a group of students had blocked the entrance to Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology, prompting the authorities to cancel the examination.

Over 600 students were scheduled to appear for the examination.

The authorities were hoping to conduct the examination amid a boycott call by students demanding the withdrawal of "false FIRs" lodged against them during anti-CAA protests.

The Aligarh Muslim University Students' Coordination Committee also moved the court seeking the lodging of a case against the the policemen who "indulged" in excesses against them at Morrison Court hostel and the AMU guest house on December 15.

Lawyer Asad Hayat, who represented the students' body, said he filed a petition in this regard in the court of the chief judicial magistrate on Monday.

AMU spokesman Omar Peerzada said efforts to persuade the students to end the boycott of examinations were continuing.

"We have constituted a seven-member committee, which includes the dean students welfare and the secretary of the AMU Teachers' Association, to look into grievances of the protesters," he said.

The AMU sopkesperson has urge the students to cooperate with them by appearing for the exams.

In a memorandum submitted to the AMU engineering college, the protesters said they would continue to boycott the examinations until the false FIRs lodged against them were not withdrawn.

The students said they would consider calling off their protest only after an open dialogue with AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor.

A large number of students at AMU Senior Secondary School (Girls) to boycotted their classes and formed a protest chain at AMU Women's College.

They raised slogans against top university officials, demanding their resignation.

The AMU campus has been witnessing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Over 1,200 students, including those not identified, have been booked in about a dozen cases connected.

The students are demanding the resignation of top university officials for "failing" to secure justice for those who were allegedly the victim of police excesses during anti-CAA protests.

Security arrangements in and around the university have been beefed up.

