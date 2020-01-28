Home Nation

Over 600 Aligarh Muslim University students booked for blocking roads on January 26

Published: 28th January 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

AMU

Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ALIGARH: A case has been registered against more than 600 students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for allegedly blocking the roads here on January 26.

The students blocked the roads demanding the release of a former student, Ahmad Mustafa Faraz, who was held for allegedly heckling AMU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Tariq Mansoor during his Republic Day speech.

During the address of AMU VC, few students allegedly chanted "V-C Go Back" and were later handed over to the police.

"On January 26, during the VC's speech, few students raised slogans and created a disturbance. The Proctoral team had arrested four students and handed them over to the police stations. During the investigation, it was found that three boys were AMU students and one was an ex-student of the university," Circle Officer (CO) Civil Lines, Anil Samania told reporters here on Tuesday.

"Later, the three students were released. A case was filed against the former student. Further demanding the release of the student, around 600 students gathered outside the university, creating a blockage on the roads. It lasted for five to six hours. So, a case has been registered against them for blocking the roads," he added.

The CO also said that the Faraz was later granted bail on January 27.

On January 15, the university postponed all varsity examinations and said new dates will be announced soon.

TAGS
Aligarh Muslim University AMU Citizenship act Anti-Citizenship Act protests
Comments

