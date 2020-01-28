Pressure tactic? Shiv Sena agreed to work within constitution, says Ashok Chavan

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan stoked a controversy in his home town Nanded when he claimed the Congress leaders had taken in writing from the Shiv Sena that it will work within the framework of the Constitution.

This, Chavan said, was done on the instruction of Congress president Sonia Gandhi before forming the government with the Shiv Sena and the NCP in Maharashtra.

“She was against the idea of forming a government with the Shiv Sena. Ideology was a major hiccup but at the same time, keeping the BJP out of power was the main task. Soniaji asked if we want to form a government, then we should take in writing from the Shiv Sena that they will adhere the tenets of the Constitution,” he said.

Chavan asserted that if the Sena fails to work within the framework of the Constitution, then the Congress will immediately walkout from the state government.

“The ideology and constitution is very important for us,” the PWD minister said.

Sena minister Eknath Shinde quickly dismissed Chavan’s statement. “We have not given anything in writing to Congress. The government was formed on mutual understanding and on the needs of everyone. There is no question of giving it in writing. Besides, any government whether it is in Centre and state, it follows the Constitution only,” Shinde explained.

Later, Congress state chief and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat sought to end the controversy, saying that any government runs on the basis of the Constitution only.