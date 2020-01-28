Home Nation

'Samvidhaan' is Oxford Hindi Word of the Year for 2019

'Samvidhaan' first received widespread attention last year with the abrogation of two key constitutional provisions -- Articles 370 and Article 35(A) -- on August 5, 2019.

Published: 28th January 2020 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Holy books, scriptures

Image for representation

By IANS

NEW DELHI: 'Samvidhaan', meaning "a body of fundamental principles or established precedents according to which a state or other organisation is acknowledged to be governed" was on Tuesday announced as the Oxford Hindi Word of the Year (HWOTY) for 2019.

The Oxford Hindi Word of the Year is a word or expression that has attracted a great deal of attention and reflects the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past year. It is also the Hindi translation of the word 'Constitution', an OUP statement said.

"This year's Hindi Word of the Year is a fitting choice reflecting the mood of the masses as also the focus of the decision-makers. Constitution embodies the spirit of the country and the year 2019 was witness to the spirit of the constitution being embraced across segments of the society. In 2019, the Constitution moved from being an academic concept to a movement in real-time," Kritika Agarwal, Hindi Language Champion for Oxford Languages, said.

'Samvidhaan' first received widespread attention last year with the abrogation of two key constitutional provisions -- Articles 370 and Article 35(A) -- on August 5, 2019, which removed the special status granted to Jammu & Kashmir. The revocation of the articles led to nationwide debates and discussions, bringing the word to the forefront of conversations across the country.

Some major decisions by the Supreme Court also significantly contributed to Samvidhaan's prominence in 2019: The Sabarimala verdict allowing women to visit the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, stating that the discrimination stood as a violation of the Constitution's fundamental rights such as the right to equality.

Other significant decisions included the floor test in Maharashtra to save constitutional values and to ensure the smooth functioning of democracy, and the apex court upholding the order of the former Speaker of the Karnataka assembly disqualifying 17 MLAs under the anti-defection law (the 10th Schedule of the Constitution).

"The year 2019 witnessed the values of democracy, secularism, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity being tested on the touchstone of the Constitution or Samvidhaan. This is why it has been chosen as Oxford Hindi Word of the Year," the OUP statement said.

The Oxford dictionaries' team invited entries for the Oxford Hindi Word of the Year through its Facebook page and received several hundred diverse and thoughtful entries. The Oxford Hindi Word of the Year was chosen with the help of an advisory panel of language experts: Naveen Choudhary, Associate Director, Marketing, Academic India; Minakshi Singh, Consultant Editor Hindi, Oxford Languages; Sarada Biswas, Consultant Editor for Hindi, Oxford Languages; and Kritika Agarwal, Vivek Tripathi and Poonam Sahay, all Hindi Language Champions, Oxford Languages.

OUP said the HWOTY need not have been coined within the past twelve months "and it does not have to be a word that will stick around for a good length of time: it is very difficult to predict accurately which new words will have staying power".

"While the HWOTY has great resonance for the year in which it was chosen, it doesn't mean that the word will automatically go into any Oxford dictionaries," OUP said, adding that in "future years we might also look for a Word of the Year in other Indian languages".

Established in 1912, OUP India, a department of the University of Oxford, has grown to be one of the largest publishers in the region, with a strong presence in India and the neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Headquartered in Delhi, it has regional offices in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samvidhaan Oxford Hindi Word of the Year Constitution
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp