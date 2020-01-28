Home Nation

Seven more ministers to be inducted in Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren cabinet

Hemant Soren took oath as Chief Minister on December 29 along with two Congress and one Rashtriya Janata Dal Legislators as the Ministers.

Published: 28th January 2020 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

RANCHI: Seven Ministers will be inducted in the cabinet when the Chief Minister Hemant Soren expands his cabinet for the first time on Tuesday.

The cabinet expansion will take place in Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Five MLAs from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and two from the Congress will take oath as the cabinet Ministers.

Hemant Soren took oath as Chief Minister on December 29 along with two Congress and one Rashtriya Janata Dal Legislators as the Ministers.

The two Congress Legislators who will take oath on Tuesday include Banna Gupta and Sri Badal.

The five JMM Legislators to take oath are Champai Soren, Haji Hussain Ansari, Jaggarntah Mahto, Jobha Manjhi and Mithilesh Thakur.

The JMM, Congress and RJD alliance had won 30, 16 and one seats in 81-member Assembly respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jharkhand Hemant Soren
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp