Tamil Nadu BJP mocks Omar Abdullah's beard on Twitter, then deletes post

The tweet had a photo of an Amazon order of five razors dispatched in Abdullah's name to his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar.

Published: 28th January 2020 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

TN BJP

On January 25, the ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM's latest photograph wearing a woollen cap and sporting a long white beard surfaced on social media and went viral. (Photos | Twitter).

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a random move, the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP mocked former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for his long beard in a sarcastic tweet before deleting it within an hour.

The tweet had a photo of an Amazon order of five razors dispatched in Abdullah's name to his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar. The tweet read: "Dear Omar Abdullah, its very disheartening to see you like this while most of your corrupt friends are enjoying life outside."

It went on to state: "Kindly accept our sincere contribution, in case of any assistance feel free to contact your counterpart INC for further help in this regard."

The tweet posted and deleted by the official page of Tamil Nadu BJP.

Within an hour, the tweet vanished.

However, within that short time, it had 517 retweets and 1,272 'likes'. Sources say, the central leadership did not find the tweet in good taste.

Just a day before Republic Day, on January 25, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's latest photograph wearing a woollen cap and sporting a long white beard surfaced on social media and went viral.

Omar was seen smiling with snow in the backdrop. The photo has a retro touch to it. According to sources the photograph was genuine.

The National Conference leader, who has been in detention since August 5, when Article 370 was abrogated in the state, appears to have not shaved since.

In October, a different photo of Omar had surfaced, in which he was sporting a smaller beard.

