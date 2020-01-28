Home Nation

Terrorist camps active, launchpads reoccupied in PoK: Army Vice Chief Lt Gen SK Saini

In the last few weeks, there have been reports of heightened terrorist activities in PoK backed by the Pakistan Army.

Published: 28th January 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Army Vice Chief Lt Gen SK Saini

Army Vice Chief Lt Gen SK Saini (Photo| ANI/Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Terrorist launch-pads have been reoccupied and camps activated across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, said Army Vice Chief Lt Gen SK Saini on Tuesday adding that his force is ready to meet these challenges.

"The situation in Jammu and Kashmir on both LoC and the hinterland is under control. We are fully geared up to meet challenges that come across," Army Vice Chief Lt Gen Saini said.

"The launch pads have been reoccupied and terrorist camps are active in PoK. Ceasefire violations have gone up last year," he added.

Saini was responding to ANI's questions soon after receiving a guard of honour on his appointment as the Vice Chief of Army.

In the last few weeks, there have been reports of heightened terrorist activities in PoK backed by the Pakistan Army.

Asked to comment on his priorities as Vice Chief, he said: "Removing hollowness in terms of critical deficiencies of equipment, ammunition, etc, capability development along the Northern borders."

The hollowness in preparedness was first highlighted a few years ago when it was brought to attention by the then Army Chief General VK Singh that the Army was facing a critical shortage of ammunition and weapon systems required for fighting wars.

Saini also stressed that he would work towards aligning the Army Headquarters with the newly created Department of Military Affairs under Chief of Defence Staff.

He said he would work towards bringing in more jointness into the working of the Army with the newly created structures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Gen SK Saini Indian Army Pakistan occupied Kashmir
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp