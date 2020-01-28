Home Nation

Two held for gangrape of 42-year-old woman in UP's Bhadohi

Ram Chandra Gupta and Arun Kumar Dubey have been arrested and the woman has been sent for medical examination.

Published: 28th January 2020 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BHADOHI: A 42-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a carpet manufacturing unit's owner and his lawyer friend in the Civil Lines area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on January 20 and a case was registered on Monday on a complaint from the woman's husband, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh said.

The woman was a weaver at the carpet manufacturing unit, the officer said, adding that footage from a CCTV camera showed Ram Chandra Gupta and his friend Arun Kumar Dubey dragging her into a room.

The husband was out of town to attend a marriage when the incident took place and he lodged the case at the Kotwali police station after returning on Monday, the SP said.

Gupta and Dubey have been arrested and the woman has been sent for medical examination, Singh said.

42-year-old woman gangraped in UP's Bhadohi, two held

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP gangraped Bhadohi gangraped
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp