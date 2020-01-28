Two held for gangrape of 42-year-old woman in UP's Bhadohi

By PTI

BHADOHI: A 42-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a carpet manufacturing unit's owner and his lawyer friend in the Civil Lines area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on January 20 and a case was registered on Monday on a complaint from the woman's husband, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh said.

The woman was a weaver at the carpet manufacturing unit, the officer said, adding that footage from a CCTV camera showed Ram Chandra Gupta and his friend Arun Kumar Dubey dragging her into a room.

The husband was out of town to attend a marriage when the incident took place and he lodged the case at the Kotwali police station after returning on Monday, the SP said.

Gupta and Dubey have been arrested and the woman has been sent for medical examination, Singh said.

42-year-old woman gangraped in UP's Bhadohi, two held