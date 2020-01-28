Would be better if Centre rethinks CAA: Mayawati

By ANI

LUCKNOW: BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said that it would be better if the Centre does a rethinks on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Referring to Pakistani-origin singer Adnan Sami, the BSP chief in a tweet, said, "If the BJP government can give citizenship and Padma Shri to Pakistani origin singer Adnan Sami then why can't it give refuge under the CAA to Pakistani Muslims who have faced religious persecution like Hindus, Sikhs and Christians in Pakistan."

"Therefore it would be better if the Centre rethinks on the CAA," she added in the tweet.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.