By PTI

JAIPUR: A man who was found with symptoms of coronavirus here has been tested negative for the virus infection on Wednesday.

"The test report of the patient, who is admitted at SMS hospital in Jaipur, is negative," a spokesperson of the health department said.

The patient is under observation and will be discharged later, he added.

The report of the patient's blood samples sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for testing was received on Wednesday.