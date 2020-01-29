Home Nation

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh claims to have received threat call, files police complaint

A senior police officer said they have received a complaint from Singh in which he has alleged that he received a death threat from an anonymous caller.

BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh

BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh ( File Pic)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, who has created controversy with his remarks over the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, on Wednesday claimed to have received a death threat from an unknown caller.

The West Delhi MP posted a screenshot of the phone call that he received at 8:11 am on Twitter.

"I got the call from the anonymous caller giving me threat in the morning. I have lodged a complaint at Barakhamba police station," Singh said.

A senior police officer said they have received a complaint from Singh in which he has alleged that he received a death threat from an anonymous caller.

"We have received a complaint and an inquiry is underway," the officer said.

On Tuesday, Singh raised the spectre of Shaheen Bagh's anti-CAA protesters in their lakhs entering homes to rape and kill women, provoking opposition outrage as the Delhi election chief submitted a report on his remarks to the Election Commission.

Singh, who asserted in an election rally on Monday that the Shaheen Bagh protest site will be cleared in an hour on February 11 if his party comes to power, also said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi too.

