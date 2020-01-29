BJP MP Parvesh Verma claims to have received death threat call

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who has created controversy with his remarks over the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, on Wednesday morning claimed to have received a threat from an unknown caller.

The West Delhi MP posted a screenshot of the phone call that he received at 8.11 am on Twitter.

Got a threat cal in the morning from this no. Filing a police complaint.@DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/aciQya2ghK — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) January 29, 2020

He said he will lodge a police complaint in this regard.

On Tuesday, Verma raised the spectre of Shaheen Bagh's anti-CAA protesters in their lakhs entering homes to rape and kill women, provoking opposition outrage as the Delhi election chief submitted a report on his remarks to the Election Commission.

Verma, who asserted in an election rally on Monday that the Shaheen Bagh protest site will be cleared in an hour on February 11 if his party comes to power, also said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi too.