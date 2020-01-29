Chhattisgarh police rescue three tribal girls from Maoist training camp

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A Maoist training camp was raided by Chattisgarh police on Wednesday and rescued three newly inducted minor tribal girls in an edgy district of Sukma, about 500 km south of Raipur.

The three girls, in their fifteens, were taken away by the Maoists from a tribal hinterland. These girls are often taken without their parent's consent and are introduced as young cadres in the banned organisation.

'Based on a tip-off regarding some training camps being organised in the remote forested terrain in between the villages Kumodtong and Dareli, a team of forces left on area domination operation. Perhaps the rebels got some impression about the operation. And as the troopers traced the camp, they managed to flee. The three girls who were the new recruits didn’t have the prowess on escaping like the other Naxals, were caught in the nearby jungle while they were trying to elude the forces', Sukma Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said.

The security forces engaged in the operation were district reserve guards (DRG), who brought the girls to the district headquarters. After questioning the girls, they were kept with the child welfare committee at Sukma.

'During interrogation, we found two girls were picked up from Bijapur and one of them from Dantewada as new entrants into CPI (Maoist) by the rebels. We contacted their parents and handed over the girls to them. The parents, who live in far-flung tribal hamlets, didn’t lodge any police complaint owing to the Maoist terror', the SP added further.

The Sukma police have registered a case of abduction against the Maoists.