Home Nation

Coronavirus outbreak: IndiGo, Air India suspend flights between India and China

The low-cost carrier said that for now, it will continue to operate the Kolkata-Guangzhou flight which it is "monitoring on a daily basis".

Published: 29th January 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 05:44 PM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IndiGo airlines said on Wednesday that due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, it has decided to suspend its flights on the Bengaluru-Hong Kong route from February 1 and on the Delhi-Chengdu route from February 1 to 20.

Similarly, Air India spokesperson said the national carrier is suspending its flights on Delhi-Shanghai route from January 31 to February 14.

Meanwhile IndiGo also clarified that for now, it will continue to operate the Kolkata-Guangzhou flight which it is "monitoring on a daily basis".

"And for our operating crew, we are ensuring that they return to India on the inbound flights without any layover in China," the low-cost carrier said in a statement.

According to a source, India's largest airline -- Indigo -- has also told its crew members  who are working on flights connecting India with East Asian countries like Thailand and Singapore  to wear N95 masks at all times when they are on ground.

"However, these crew members have been asked not to wear the mask when they are flying.

They have also been told to avoid public places, meat from unverified sources and uncooked meat in East Asian cities.

They have also been told to wash their hands frequently," the source added.

According to an Air India official, all crew members working on flights between India and South East Asia have been asked to wear N95 masks.

In India, many people are under observation in hospitals for suspected coronavirus infection including in Maharashtra, Goa, Odisha and the national capital.

People returning to the country after visiting China are being regularly screened for the deadly virus at airports across the country.

Novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to acute respiratory syndromes.

The virus, which has killed 132 people and affected at least 6,000 others in China, is a novel strain not seen before.

In its statement, IndiGo said on Wednesday, "After carefully assessing the current coronavirus situation in China, IndiGo is taking some safety measures for its customers, crew and staff.

Due to China travel restrictions, we have seen a high number of cancellations from China on our Delhi-Chengdu route and vice versa.

" "Therefore, we are suspending our flights between Delhi and Chengdu from February 1 until February 20.

We are also suspending our Bengaluru- Hong Kong flight effective February 1," it added.

The low-cost carrier stated that these are purely temporary and precautionary measures.

"We understand that these measures will cause inconvenience to our customers and we will be refunding the full amount to the impacted passengers," it clarified.

IndiGo added that it is in "close touch" with the "relevant government authorities" and "we thank them and our partners in China for all the help and support that they have extended so far".

Air India has kept a 423-seater jumbo plane ready in Mumbai to airlift Indian citizens from Wuhan city in China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Wuhan is the capital of China's Hubei Province.

As India started the preparations to evacuate over 250 Indians, mostly students, stuck in the Hubei province, its embassy in Beijing said these nationals will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine on their return.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Outbreak Indigo flight suspension
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp