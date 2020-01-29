Home Nation

Delhi court sends anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam to five-day police custody

The JNU student, who was booked for sedition for his provocative speeches had stoked controversy with his 'cut off Assam from India' remark.
 

Published: 29th January 2020 07:56 PM

Sharjeel Imam

Sharjeel Imam (Photo | Express)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent JNU student Sharjeel Imam to five-day custody under Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Earlier in the day, Imam, who was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad was brought to Delhi.

The JNU student, who was booked for sedition for his provocative speeches had stoked controversy with his "cut off Assam from India" remark.

He has been slapped with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Separately, a case has been registered against the JNU student by the Uttar Pradesh Police for his controversial speech delivered during the students' protest at Aligarh Muslim University on January 16 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A series of videos have gone viral on social media in which Sharjeel is heard saying: "If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for one to two months, we can do this."

"It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us," he is heard saying further in the video.

