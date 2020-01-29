Delhi polls: Nitish Kumar, Amit Shah to address joint rally on February 2

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Hours after the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JD-U) expelled election strategist Prashant Kishor and national general secretary Pavan K Varma from its party on Wednesday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is set to share a dais with Union Minister Amit Shah at an election rally in Delhi's Sangam Vihar on February 2.



JD-Uhas fielded its candidate from Sangam Vihar constituency, in an alliance with BJP and LJP, for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections to be held on February 8.

According to party sources, Nitish Kumar will address a public meeting with Amit Shah, Nityanand Rai and other leaders of NDA.

This would be the first joint rally after the expulsion of Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma, two rebel party leaders who openly voiced their differences on contentious Citizenship Act from that of the party's stand.



Sangam-vihar in Delhi has a strong electoral dominance of people from Bihar.