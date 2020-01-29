Home Nation

Elgar Parishad case: Pune police, NIA continue to spar

Cops refuse to hand over the case saying they haven’t received official orders; BJP leader warns of central rule 

Published: 29th January 2020 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government-controlled Pune police and Centre-run National Investigative Agency (NIA) had a face-off on Tuesday after the former refused to hand over the sensitive Elgar Parishad case to the latter.

After the Union Home Ministry issued an order that they are taking over this case because it is connected to security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar too demanded a re-probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case. When the three-member NIA team from Pune reached to police commissioner office to take the case documents on Monday they were denied access.

“We told them unless and until we get the order from the directorate general of Maharashtra police, they unable to hand over any piece of documents to anyone, including the NIA. We are not saying no to NIA, but we need an order from our bosses,” said a senior police from Pune. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that he has not yet got any instruction from the Centre regarding Elgar Parished case handing over to NIA. “We are seeking legal advice over retaining the probe of this important case. The Centre should specify what exactly they want to probe and documents needed, then we will decide over it,” the home minister said.

Sudhir Mungantiwar, senior BJP leader said that the NIA Act was framed during the Congress regime only. “The NIA Act clearly says central agencies are superior in authority and hierarchy while conducting any sort of the probe. If the state government is not cooperative, then the Centre can forcefully take over the case,” BJP leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA Pune police Elgar Parishad
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp