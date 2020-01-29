Former Samajwadi Party MLA gets 10-yr rigorous imprisonment for arson

By PTI

FIROZABAD: A court here on Wednesday awarded 10-year rigorous sentence to a former Samajwadi Party MLA in a 19-year-old case of arson.

Azim Bhai was booked in 2011 for committing arson during protest against the murder of bandit-turned-lawmaker Phoolan Devi, said government counsel Prem Singh Verma.

During the protests a roadways bus was also set on fire, he said.

Sanjay Yadav and Manshra Ram, the other two accused in the case, were acquitted by the court earlier, Verma added.

Azim Bhai was SP MLA from Firozabad seat in 2002 and is presently the district president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) of Shivpal Yadav.