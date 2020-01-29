Home Nation

Govt order banning use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am gives BJP ammo to attack Kamal Nath

The order irked the BJP with ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan who questioned the CM's intent

Published: 29th January 2020 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: An order by Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath government banning the use of loudspeakers in the state between 10 and 6 am in line with Supreme Court’s past directives to check noise pollution has rendered ammo to the opposition BJP to attack the Congress government on communal lines.

An order from the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Sehore district (home district of the ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) reportedly banned the use of loudspeaker at a temple in Ashtha area between 10 pm and 6 am.

The order irked the BJP with ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and party’s state media coordinator Lokendra Parashar questioning whether the Kamal Nath government would implement the same order at all (places of worship of other communities as well).

Chouhan in a tweet also alleged that the Congress government has ordered confiscating the loudspeaker from the concerned temple. “It’s shameful that an order to remove loudspeaker from the temple has been issued by the government. All religions should be equal to the state’s CM, so will the CM be able to implement the order banning the use of loudspeakers at places of worship of other religions also.”

However, the ruling Congress denied Chouhan and BJP’s allegations. “No order has been issued to remove loudspeakers from any temple. The order issued by the state government is in line with previous orders of the Supreme Court as well as provisions of the MP Kolahal Niyantran Adhiniyam 1985. The former CM and other BJP leaders are spreading lies to create divisions on communal lines in the state.”

Importantly, the state home department had issued order/guidelines signed by Principal Secretary (Home) on January 9 to check noise pollution, which included banning use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am. All district collectors and police superintendents have been directed to ensure compliance of the order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Loudspeaker Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh govt
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp