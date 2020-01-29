Govt order banning use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am gives BJP ammo to attack Kamal Nath

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: An order by Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath government banning the use of loudspeakers in the state between 10 and 6 am in line with Supreme Court’s past directives to check noise pollution has rendered ammo to the opposition BJP to attack the Congress government on communal lines.

An order from the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in Sehore district (home district of the ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) reportedly banned the use of loudspeaker at a temple in Ashtha area between 10 pm and 6 am.

The order irked the BJP with ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and party’s state media coordinator Lokendra Parashar questioning whether the Kamal Nath government would implement the same order at all (places of worship of other communities as well).

Chouhan in a tweet also alleged that the Congress government has ordered confiscating the loudspeaker from the concerned temple. “It’s shameful that an order to remove loudspeaker from the temple has been issued by the government. All religions should be equal to the state’s CM, so will the CM be able to implement the order banning the use of loudspeakers at places of worship of other religions also.”

However, the ruling Congress denied Chouhan and BJP’s allegations. “No order has been issued to remove loudspeakers from any temple. The order issued by the state government is in line with previous orders of the Supreme Court as well as provisions of the MP Kolahal Niyantran Adhiniyam 1985. The former CM and other BJP leaders are spreading lies to create divisions on communal lines in the state.”

Importantly, the state home department had issued order/guidelines signed by Principal Secretary (Home) on January 9 to check noise pollution, which included banning use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am. All district collectors and police superintendents have been directed to ensure compliance of the order.