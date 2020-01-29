Jaipur man with symptoms of coronavirus tests negative, 18 other suspects also fine

Home Nation

Blood sample of the man, who was admitted to the Isolation Ward of the SMS Hospital, was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for examination.

Published: 29th January 2020 06:21 PM

The mysterious outbreak of novel coronavirus was first reported earlier this month in Wuhan

For representation purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A man, who was found with symptoms of coronavirus here, tested negative and 18 other suspects in Rajasthan were also in good health, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.

Blood sample of the man, who was admitted to the Isolation Ward of the SMS Hospital, was sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for examination, he said, adding that the second sample would be taken according to the prescribed norms.

Along with this, instructions have been given to regularly screen and test all the suspects and their relatives for the next 28 days who have come from China, Singh said.

The additional chief secretary said adequate arrangements have been made for prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus in the state.

Five doctors and as many nursing staffers have been deployed for screening at Sanganer International Airport.

Coronavirus symptoms were not detected in a total of 554 passengers of four flights who were screened on January 28, Singh said.

Personal protective equipment kits and N95 masks are available in adequate quantity for health workers, he added.

