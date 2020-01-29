Maharashtra traders resolve not to be part of ‘political bandh’

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The traders in Maharashtra have resolved not to participate in any of the ‘bandh’ or ‘shut down’ call given by the parties.

While the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), the apex chamber of commerce in the state has already moved a resolution in this regard, over 550 trader’s and industry bodies across the state have also followed MCCIA footsteps.

“Commercial establishments across Maharashtra won’t participate in shut down on call given by political parties,” said MCCIA president Santosh Mandlecha. “We are not against any party. But, have realised that ‘bandh’ benefits none while it harms the business class. Hence we have decided to work with a black ribbon tied to a hand to express solidarity with the cause,” Mandlecha added.