Manipuri woman with coronavirus-like symptoms kept under watch

At least five screening centres have been set up at different border towns of the landlocked state.

Published: 29th January 2020 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 08:03 PM

Students line up to sanitize their hands to avoid the contact of coronavirus before their morning class at a hight school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

Students line up to sanitize their hands to avoid the contact of coronavirus before their morning class at a hight school in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

IMPHAL: A Manipuri woman, who recently visited a South-East Asian country, has been kept under observation at her residence by personnel of the State Health Services, after she developed symptoms "similar" to those caused by the deadly coronavirus.

She has mild fever and running nose since Monday, an official said, adding, the woman is being treated at her home in Imphal West district.

"It is only a suspected case as of now. Nothing has been confirmed yet," he said.

READ| Coronavirus outbreak: Government tells people to avoid visiting China

The woman, in her 30s, had returned to Imphal from the foreign country on January 20.

According to the World Health Organisation, the common symptoms of the virus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and other breathing difficulties.

Meanwhile, Director (Health Services) K Rajo, during the sidelines of an event here on Wednesday, told reporters that Manipur has taken precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has claimed over 100 lives in China.

At least five screening centres have been set up at different border towns of the landlocked state, he said.

Wuhan in China is the epicentre of the viral outbreak.

TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus outbreak
