Martyred jawan's wife says daughter's school admission refused

By PTI

AURANGABAD: A martyred soldier's wife has claimed that a school in Nanded in Maharashtra has refused to grant admission to her daughter despite a letter from the district Sainik Welfare Office.

Taking the matter seriously, Education Officer Prashant Digraskar told reporters here on Wednesday that they will check the facts and recommend cancellation of recognition of the school, if needed.

Sheetal Kadam's husband was killed in an operation in Nagrota sector in Jammu district in November, 2016.

Kadam said the school refused to grant admission to her daughter, Tejaswini, for class 1.

"I have been visiting the school since the last 15 days, but they have refused admission to my daughter though I am ready to pay fees and also have a letter from the Sainik Welfare Office," she claimed.

The aggrieved woman claimed that she was insulted by the school staff when she approached them.

Officials in the Sainik Welfare Office said they had issued a letter to the school as well as the education department of the Zilla Parishad asking them to grant admission to the ward of the martyred soldier.

"We will summon officials of the school if they are found to have ignored our letter," they said.

Kadam claimed that the letter was rejected at the reception counter of the school.

Citing a Government Resolution (GR), Nanded Zilla Parishad education officer said schools cannot reject admissions to the wards of martyred soldiers.

When contacted on Wednesday, school authorities refused to meet reporters.

Meanwhile, Nanded district guardian minister Ashok Chavan said he was looking into the matter.

"I have come to know about the admission issue of Tejaswini Kadam. Now the Nagarjuna Public School has come forward to give admission to her. I am checking the admission norms and the stand of the Dnyan Mata School. We will take action accordingly," he told PTI.