Mumbai nightlife gets a lukewarm response

MUMBAI: The much hyped Mumbai nightlife project of Maharashtra’s tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray has failed to evoke a response the young Shiv Sena leader would have hoped for, apparently because the shops and establishment are not yet prepared to function round-the-clock.

Managers at the Wow Momo outlet at CR2 Mall at Nariman Point said they were aware about the ‘nightlife’ proposal, but have not yet prepared to run the restaurants throughout the night. “We have been closing the shops at 11 pm only. Our software stops taking orders after that. We do not have people who can work in night shifts,” said Vinod Chavan, the store manager.

Though he welcomed the government’s decision, Chavan said it will take some time to be ready for 24x7 operations. “This move will surely generate more revenue. There are many people who want to enjoy the nightlife, especially those who work in night shifts,” he added.

Aaditya Thackeray, however, is hopeful that the Mumbaikars will slowly warm up to the idea. “This is the beginning. It will slowly gather momentum. I am confident that people will welcome it,” he said. The state government has allowed a few locations to set up food courts like Girgaum Chowpaty, Marine Drive and Nariman Point, but these areas wore a deserted look on Sunday and Monday nights. There were police personnel deployed, but hardly any crowd.

At Kamala Mill, however, the restaurants and pubs were functioning. “We are happy with the nightlife but the government should permit us to sell liquor after 1.30 am also. How will people enjoy the nightlife without that?” said a pub owner.

Locations for Food Trucks

Juhu Chowpatty Road, Girgaon Chowpatty Road, Bandra Kurla Complex Road, Worli Sea face, Bandra Bandstand, Nariman Point Road, Nariman Point (NCPA corner), near Mafatlal Bath Opposite Grant Road