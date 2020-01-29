Two anti-CAA protesters shot dead in clash with Trinamool supporters in Bengal

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Two people were shot dead and three others received gunshot injuries at Jalangi in Murshidabad district on Wednesday afternoon in a clash between anti-CAA protesters from the Citizens’ Forum and Trinamool Congress supporters.

The protesters, who blocked the roads, accused the local Trinamool Congress of opening fire and hurling bombs at them.

Imdadul Haque, one of the protesters, said the Citizens’ Forum was formed shortly after the amended Citizenship Act was passed in Rajya Sabha. "It is an apolitical platform. A bandh was called in protest against the amended Act and we were staging a demonstration blocking a local road. Suddenly, two vehicles came to a screeching halt and Trinamool supporters opened fire and hurled bombs,’’ Imdadul said.

Imdadul alleged that the ruling party realised the newly formed Citizens’ Forum was organising a large-scale protest in the area. "Trinamool leaders in the area wanted to join the movement with us but we did not allow them because our platform was an apolitical one. They realised that the control of the movement against CAA was going out of their hands and today’s attack was a fallout of it,’’ he said.

The protesters alleged Trinamool’s local block president led the attack and he was seen sitting in one of the vehicles that reached the spot where the roadblock was put up. Tahiruddin, however, refuted the allegation and said, "It was a clash between supporters of the CPM and the Congress. None of our supporters was involved in it.’’

CPM politburo member Mohammad Selim said Dilip Ghosh talked about shooting protesters like a dog. "The incident proved that Trinamool Congress is implementing BJP’s plan to suppress people’s movement against CAA,’’ he said.

As news of the deaths spread, anti-CAA protesters set a motorcycle ablaze and ransacked several houses owned by Trinamool supporters in the area. A large contingent of police force reached the spot to bring the situation under control.