Home Nation

Two anti-CAA protesters shot dead in clash with Trinamool supporters in Bengal

The protesters, who blocked the roads, accused the local Trinamool Congress of opening fire and hurling bombs at them.

Published: 29th January 2020 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Two people were shot dead and three others received gunshot injuries at Jalangi in Murshidabad district on Wednesday afternoon in a clash between anti-CAA protesters from the Citizens’ Forum and Trinamool Congress supporters. 

The protesters, who blocked the roads, accused the local Trinamool Congress of opening fire and hurling bombs at them.

Imdadul Haque, one of the protesters, said the Citizens’ Forum was formed shortly after the amended Citizenship Act was passed in Rajya Sabha. "It is an apolitical platform. A bandh was called in protest against the amended Act and we were staging a demonstration blocking a local road. Suddenly, two vehicles came to a screeching halt and Trinamool supporters opened fire and hurled bombs,’’ Imdadul said.

Imdadul alleged that the ruling party realised the newly formed Citizens’ Forum was organising a large-scale protest in the area. "Trinamool leaders in the area wanted to join the movement with us but we did not allow them because our platform was an apolitical one. They realised that the control of the movement against CAA was going out of their hands and today’s attack was a fallout of it,’’ he said.

The protesters alleged Trinamool’s local block president led the attack and he was seen sitting in one of the vehicles that reached the spot where the roadblock was put up. Tahiruddin, however, refuted the allegation and said, "It was a clash between supporters of the CPM and the Congress. None of our supporters was involved in it.’’

CPM politburo member Mohammad Selim said Dilip Ghosh talked about shooting protesters like a dog. "The incident proved that Trinamool Congress is implementing BJP’s plan to suppress people’s movement against CAA,’’ he said.

As news of the deaths spread, anti-CAA protesters set a motorcycle ablaze and ransacked several houses owned by Trinamool supporters in the area. A large contingent of police force reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
anti-CAA protesters shot dead Murshidabad
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp