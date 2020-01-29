UP ex-MLA's son murder: Main accused held, pistol recovered

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The main accused has been arrested and the pistol allegedly used to kill the son of former MLA Mool Chand recovered in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

According to New Mandi police station house officer Pervaish Kumar, one of the four accused Vishu was arrested here on Tuesday while two persons have already been taken into custody in this connection.

The fourth accused Harshit is still absconding and a manhunt is on, the SHO said.

Upendra (22), son of ex-MLA Mool Chand was shot dead over a confrontation in New Mandi area on January 22.

Mool Chand was an MLA representing Kandhla and Thana Bhawan constituencies of the state in the 1970s.

Police had registered a case against the accused Himanshu, Abhishek, Harshit and Vishu.