Home Nation

UP Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife over phone

Besides her husband and his brother, the woman, who got married last year, has named six other people in her complaint, Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali, Ravindra Srivastava, said.

Published: 29th January 2020 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Triple Talaq

For representational purpose

By PTI

BANDA: A 23-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district has alleged that her husband gave her 'triple talaq' over the phone and she was molested by her brother-in-law, police said on Wednesday.

Besides her husband and his brother, the woman, who got married last year, has named six other people in her complaint, Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali, Ravindra Srivastava, said.

The officer said a case has been registered and raids are being carried out to apprehend the accused.

In her complaint, the woman said she was sexually abused and held "captive" by her husband after her parents failed to meet his dowry demands, he said.

She has also alleged that she was molested by her brother-in-law, Srivastava said, adding that when the woman objected to the dowry demands, she was asked to return to her parent's house in June last year.

On January 17, 2020, she was given 'triple talaq' (divorce) over the phone, the SHO said.

Police are investigating the matter The government had last year passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance that makes triple talaq an offence and can invite a jail term of three years.

The Supreme Court had on August 22 last year struck down triple talaq, calling the practise unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, which provides for equality before the law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP triple talaq case UP man triple talaq
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
NAMMA METRO CHUGS ALONG, BUT SLOWLY: The Bengaluru Metro came closer to its longpromised ridership of 5 lakh commuters per day by clocking its highest-ever ridership of 4,83,103. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation fare revenue crossed Rs 1 crore daily. The last train departure time has been extended to 12 am, and will be extended by 35 more minutes from January 1. Work related to Phase-II of Namma Metro continued throughout the year, with construction work taking place across the city. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Congested Bengaluru going the China way?
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp