Border haat under lens in Assam to prevent coronavirus

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The authorities have issued an advisory to the Changlang district administration asking it for taking preventive measures to stop the possible spread of coronavirus through goods on sale at a border haat.

The focus is on the Pangsau Pass Border Haat in Changlang district, which is close to Myanmar as well as southern China, as the deadly virus could be spread through goods sold to Indian customers.

“In view of the alarming situation, it is desirable to take due diligent care and make all relevant apparatus in active motion, especially along the Pangsau Pass Border Haat point,” the advisory issued by Trade and Commerce Director Tokong Pertin said.