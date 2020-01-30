Coronavirus: 27 flyers under observation in Maharashtra

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A 49-year-old resident of Mumbai, who returned from China on January 21, has become the ninth person in Maharashtra to be kept under observation for possible exposure to coronavirus.

“A total of nine patients, six of them in Mumbai, are currently under observation,” Maharashtra State Disease Surveillance Officer Dr Pradeep Awte said.

Out of 4,600 flyers screened for the virus at the International Airport in Mumbai, 27 flyers were quarantined and 10 were admitted to hospitals in Pune, Mumbai and Nanded.

The result of three patients, who were earlier quarantined in Mumbai, came negative. All blood samples were sent to NIV Pune for testing.