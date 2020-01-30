Coronavirus: Bihar health department deploys medical teams at airports 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar health department on Wednesday deputed teams of doctors to Patna-based Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport and the Gaya airport with personal protection equipment.

According to principal secretary health Sanjay Kumar, the teams have been directed to admit anyone suspected to be suffering from coronavirus in isolation wards.

Thermal screening of passengers has also been ordered.

At Patna’s PMCH and the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, isolation wards, with a capacity of 10 beds each, have been set up.

Isolation wards have also been set up at the Gaya-based medical college.