Coronavirus: Staff leaves cancelled in Uttarakhand

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand health department has cancelled all leaves of its staff to stay prepared in case of an outbreak. Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister, said, “An alert had already been issued across 13 districts. We have cancelled leaves of health department employees, including doctors, for now.”

To help their friends and family stuck in China’s Wuhan, the J&K Students Body — a body of Kashmiri Students in Dehradun — urged PM Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take immediate measures for the safe evacuation of Kashmiri students stranded in the neighbouring counter.