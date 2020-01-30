Dr Kafeel Khan arrested by Uttar Pradesh STF in Mumbai for 'inflammatory' remarks at CAA protest

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Wednesday arrested Dr Kafeel Khan from Mumbai for making inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 12 last year.

An FIR was registered against Khan on December 13 under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station, Aligarh.

According to the FIR, Khan addressed around 600 students of the AMU and made provocative comments. Kafeel Khan was scheduled to be present at the Mumbai Bagh protests at 11 am today. The indefinite stir by women protestors at Mumbai Bagh against the citizenship Act has entered the fourth day today.