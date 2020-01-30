Home Nation

Failed parties supporting Shaheen Bagh protests: Smriti Irani

Published: 30th January 2020 03:20 PM

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AMETHI: Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Thursday claimed that political parties which failed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are supporting protests like those at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, where "anti-national slogans" are being raised.

"There is anger in the entire country that in Shaheen Bagh, AAP and other political parties which had failed to win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are supporting talk of dividing the country," the Union minister who is on a visit to her constituency told reporters.

She alleged that anti-national slogans are being raised and the Constitution criticised at Shaheen Bagh, where continuous protests are going on against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act since the law was passed in Parliament last month.

"Today on the death anniversary of Bapu, I will only say that even Mahatma Gandhi is being cursed from the platform of Shaheen Bagh. AAP leader Manish Sisodia has given his support to the protesters of Shaheen Bagh," she claimed.

"I would like to ask the leaders who are indulging in politics through Shaheeen Bagh and giving anti-national slogans.

"Has their standard of politics touched so low that after defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, they are not able to accept it and are speaking about dividing the country from these platforms? They are talking about 'Jinnah wali azadi' and about digging graves. Countrymen are looking at these things," she added.

To a question on the ongoing 'Ganga Yatra' in the state, she said, "It would be my good fortune that I will be taking part in it in Rae Bareli and Pratapgarh."

She, however, evaded questions on Congress president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's visit to the state earlier this month.

Addressing a gathering in Bhetua block after laying foundation stones and dedicating to the people 20 projects worth over Rs 5 crore, Irani claimed that solar lights which were earlier installed at the houses of leaders will now be provided to common people.

She also visited Bhareta village to meet the families of the victims of a road accident on January 20 that left six people dead.

During their visit here, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi had also met the bereaved families on January 23.

