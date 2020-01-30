Goa: NGO files complaint on presence of kids at anti-CAA rally

By PTI

PANAJI: A local NGO has lodged a complaint with the Goa police about the "presence of children" at an anti-CAA rally held by organisations affiliated with the Goa Church last week.

Organisations affiliated with the Goa Church had held a rally at Lohia Maidan in Margao on January 24 to protest against the Citizenship [Amendment] Act.

Stop Child Abuse Now (SCAN) on Wednesday lodged a formal complaint with the director-general of police about the presence of children at the rally.

In the complaint, SCAN director Emidio Pinho stated that "having impressionable children at such gatherings, places them in a vulnerable situation".

"Children are exposed to political ideology, aggressive and often derogatory language and this can leave a lasting memory," the complaint states.

SCAN said participating in such rallies can be detrimental to sensitive minds of children.

When contacted, a senior police officer said the complaint is being probed into.