Home Nation

Government making efforts to make India leprosy-free: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Speaking at a function to mark Anti-Leprosy Day, Vardhan said it was shocking that over 100 laws, that discriminate against leprosy-affected people exist in the country.

Published: 30th January 2020 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is making all efforts to make India leprosy-free and eliminate the sufferings of those affected by it, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.

Speaking at a function to mark Anti-Leprosy Day, Vardhan said it was shocking that over 100 laws, that discriminate against leprosy-affected people, exist in the country, adding that work has begun to eliminate them.

"It was shocking to learn that there are over 100 laws which discriminate against leprosy patients. Process has already started to rectify the system and get rid of those laws.

"Our government has the heart, soul and mind to deal with these issues. Our prime minister is committed to deal with such issues and he has a very compassionate heart especially for those suffering from miseries. We will try to eliminate the suffering of leprosy-affected people as early as possible," he said.

Last year in his letter to the Law Ministry, Harsh Vardhan had said, "Even though the disease is now fully curable, it is disturbing to learn that there still exist 108 discriminatory laws against persons affected by leprosy including three Union and 105 state laws."

He had urged the ministry to expedite the process and introduction of the Elimination of Discrimination against Persons Affected by Leprosy (EDPAL) Bill, which was drafted by the Law Commission of India and annexed in its 256th Report.

In the function, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) signed an MoU with charitable organisation Sasakawa- India Leprosy Foundation with the objective to make the country free of leprosy.

Hailing the collaboration, the minister said, "I would like to be used as a volunteer in eliminating leprosy and helping patients with the disease."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Leprosy Harsh Vardhan India leprosy free
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp