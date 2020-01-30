Home Nation

NCP minister blames Indira Gandhi for Emergency, withdraws remark after drawing Congress ire

Soon after a tweet from Congress leader Ashok Chavan, the minister Jitendra Awhad released a video on social media stating that his remarks were wrongly interpreted.

Published: 30th January 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Jitendra Awhad (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad who said on Wednesday that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had tried to “throttle” democracy by imposing the Emergency withdrew the statement a day later after a sharp reaction from the Congress.

PWD minister and former CM Ashok Chavan had warned of a ‘tit for tat’ over Awhad’s remarks against Mrs Gandhi.

“Indira Gandhi tried to throttle democracy by imposing Emergency. That time nobody spoke against it openly. But opposition started from Ahmedabad and Patna, and Indira Gandhi was defeated due to the power of the people,” Awhad had said on Wednesday while speaking at a program organized by ‘Sanvidhan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti’ in Beed of Marathwada region.

Recently, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had created a flutter by claiming that Indira Gandhi used to come to meet yesteryear don Karim Lala in Mumbai. However, after criticism from ally Congress, Raut had withdrawn the remark.

Similarly, after a rebuttal from former CM Ashok Chavan, Awhad withdrew his remarks.

“Indira Gandhi, who laid her life for the unity and integrity of the nation, is still known around the world for accomplishments of her strong leadership. If anyone tries to insult our leaders they shall get a befitting reply,” said Chavan in a tweet.

Soon after the tweet, Awhad released a video on social media stating that his remarks were wrongly interpreted.

“Indira Gandhi was a leader par excellence. I’m an ardent admirer of several of her decisions from nationalization of banks to creation of Bangladesh and many more. Yet, during 1974-77 due to some of her decisions, people felt that their fundamental rights are being curbed and she lost power. This is the history which tells us that whenever fundamental rights are crushed people rise against mightiest of powers. The same thing is happening against Modi and Shah today. If Indira Gandhi could be defeated Modi and Shah too can be defeated easily. I wanted to highlight this part,” Awhad said.

“Whenever a Hitler takes birth, he is scared of rationalists and students as they are rebels. It is because of this the students in JNU and other universities are being attacked,” Awhad had said at Beed while adding that though the number of students opposing the incidents that pose a threat to the Constitution is not big at present, it will rise in future.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jitendra Awhad Indira Gandhi NCP Maharashtra
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of State Bank of India (Photo | Reuters)
Current GDP growth not what India needs: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp