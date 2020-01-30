Home Nation

Two children drown in river in Uttar Pradesh's Banda

Manisha (9) and Ravindra (13), both relatives, went to take a bath in the river on Wednesday afternoon when they drowned, SHO Dharmendra Kumar said.

Published: 30th January 2020 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 02:18 PM

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BANDA: Two children drowned in the Gadra river here when they went to take a bath, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Nibhaur village under the Baberu Kotwali police station area, they said.

Manisha (9) and Ravindra (13), both relatives, went to take a bath in the river on Wednesday afternoon when they drowned, SHO Dharmendra Kumar said.

The bodies have been fished out with the help of villagers and has been sent for post mortem examination, the SHO added.

